Hospital spends $300,000 to transplant a massive, 100-year-old sequoia to a new home

Watch: Time lapse shows crews moving 98-foot Boise sequoia tree to new home Crews worked overnight to relocate a massive sequoia tree first planted in Boise in 1912. The tree was moved from the front of St. Luke's Medical Center to Fort Boise Park. Crews worked overnight to relocate a massive sequoia tree first planted in Boise in 1912. The tree was moved from the front of St. Luke's Medical Center to Fort Boise Park. Travis Meier tmeier@idahostatesman.com

