‘Found my passion’: A millennial farm boy follows in his father’s footsteps

More Videos 0:54 Faith leaders protest outside of Rep. Devin Nunes' office Pause 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:36 Merced County elected official addresses anti-Jewish video accusation 0:52 Fire guts Merced apartment, displaces family 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 5:01 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 1:02 Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Farming together changes father-son relationship Video: Jeff and Jonah Sykes, of Sykes Dairy Farm, discuss how their relationship is influenced by farming together in the rapidly-changing food production industry on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Mebane, NC. Video: Jeff and Jonah Sykes, of Sykes Dairy Farm, discuss how their relationship is influenced by farming together in the rapidly-changing food production industry on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Mebane, NC. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com

Video: Jeff and Jonah Sykes, of Sykes Dairy Farm, discuss how their relationship is influenced by farming together in the rapidly-changing food production industry on Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Mebane, NC. Casey Toth ctoth@heraldsun.com