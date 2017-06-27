Know the signs of heat stroke in your dog — and key steps you can take to prevent it

More Videos 2:59 Watch 911 call from teen charged with live-streaming fatal crash in Merced County Pause 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 2:39 Highlights of Turlock's 21-10 win over Buhach Colony 0:40 El Capitan rock fall seen on Yosemite webcam 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 2:23 Robert Smith talks about playing football despite being blind. 1:10 Tri-Tipery bringing specialties to new cities 0:47 Suspicious death under investigation in Merced County 1:03 Solar eclipse 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Keep your dogs hydrated and cool when hiking on hot days Dog owners who like to hike in the Boise Foothills are learning the importance of keeping their pets hydrated and cool on hot summer days. Dog owners who like to hike in the Boise Foothills are learning the importance of keeping their pets hydrated and cool on hot summer days. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

