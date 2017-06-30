National

June 30, 2017 12:36 PM

Two shot in New York City hospital, active shooter barricaded in building, reports say

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

A hospital in Bronx, New York City is on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter and two people injured, according to local media reports.

The shooting reportedly occurred at Bronx Lebanon Hospital just before 3 p.m., police told the Associated Press. There is no information about whether anyone has been killed.

CBS New York and ABC New York both report that the suspected shooter is not in custody and is believed to have barricaded himself in the hospital.

This story is developing and will be updated with more details.

