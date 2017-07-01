‘I’m sick of the police haters’: Police chief fires back at critics who ‘we protect’

The head of the San Antonio Police Department offered a fiery critique of ‘police haters’ on Saturday, just two days after two officers were shot while on patrol in the Texas city.
Speaking at “Coffee with the Cops” event, SAPD chief William McManus said those who criticize police “give us a big F U,” despite the protections the police give, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
“I'm angry at the police haters, I'm sick of the police haters,” McManus said. “We protect them. We defend them. And they give us a big F U. And I'm sick of it.”
McManus went on to speak about the incident that led to the death of Officer Miguel Moreno and the hospitalization of Officer Julio Cavazos, who was shot in the chest Thursday while investigating a vehicle break-in, according to KENS.
Monero and Cavazos were investigating the break-in when they decided to speak to two men near the scene of the crime, who they did not consider suspects, according to the Associated Press. As the two officers stepped out of the car, Monero was shot in the head. Cavazos returned fire, and the suspected shooter was hit in the buttocks. As he attempted to flee, he suffered a gunshot wound to the head and died, according to the AP. It is unclear whether the wound to the head that killed him was self-inflicted or not.
Monero died Friday, while Cavazos is expected recover but remains hospitalized, according to KSAT. On Saturday, McManus said he had seen the body camera footage from his officers of the shooting and said they did nothing to provoke the attack.
“That was probably the toughest video that I have watched in my career,” McManus said, per KENS. “And if you watch that video and you don't have tears in your eyes, then you're a rock. You are an inanimate rock with no feelings.
“The cold and calculated way that this individual shot and killed Officer Moreno and seriously wounded Officer Cavazos was incredible. I have never seen such evil, such calculation, and such intent in a situation like that. I don't know how that much evil can get into one person.”
McManus went on to say that officers must be prepared for the possibility any interaction could become fatal.
“When you approach someone on the street, expect the worst could happen, because it could,” McManus said Saturday, according to KENS. “Then deescalate from there. But be on guard.”
McManus also seemed to imply that critics of the police force have made friendly relations between officers and the public more difficult.
“The haters will say that, you know, that we mistreat people or, you know, “You were rude to me” or “You were mean to me, you were this to me, you were that to me,” McManus said, per KENS. “How do you approach somebody on guard, on alert, knowing that something could happen to you without maybe somebody feeling like you're not being friendly enough? But that's why.”
According to the San Antonio Express-News, Monero is the second police officer in San Antonio to be killed in the past nine months. Last October, an officer was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop. According to the Express-News, that was the first police death since 2013. McManus has served as police chief since 2006 and has 30 years of law enforcement experience, according to his online biography.
