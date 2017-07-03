The married hot felon had the world by the tail. Then compromising photos surfaced.

For a hot few seconds there, Jeremy Meeks had the world by the tail.
He’s the viral “hot mugshot guy,” the blue-eyed criminal who pawned his good looks into a high-fashion modeling career after he got out of prison on felony gun charges.
Positive media buzz, A-list friends and loads of goodwill flowed to a 33-year-old who had seemingly learned from his mistakes.
And then ...
Over the weekend The Daily Mail published photos of Meeks on a yacht off the Turkish coast kissing a woman who is not his wife of eight years, Melissa, the mother of his young son.
The other woman was Chloe Green, 26, heiress to the British retail empire Topshop.
Green posted a photo of herself with Meeks and his manager to her Instagram – which has since been deleted – writing: “Just the Beginning ... We appreciate all the love and the hate.”
Yes, the hate. Talk about fireworks.
“Snaps were shared of the two kissing, despite Meeks still being married to Melissa, and his thousands of Instagram followers turned on him for casting aside the woman who stood at his side through his prison stretch for a younger, richer woman,” noted the Daily Mail.
Green, the daughter of billionaire retailer Sir Philip Green, is known for living the high life.
“Barely a week goes by that Chloe Green ... isn’t seen cavorting on a yacht off the sun-kissed coast of some Mediterranean idyll,” the Daily Mail reports.
“Cocktails in Cannes, sunbathing in St. Tropez, diving in Dubrovnik ... life is one long cruise for the 26-year-old heiress ...”
People slammed Meeks on his Instagram, which reportedly has been scrubbed of all photographs of the former felon and his wife.
“And the award for the biggest scumbag of the earth goes to Jeremy.”
“Can’t erase your true colors.”
“The picture taken after you cheated on your wife, good job.”
“Your actions are the real meaning of a low life felon.”
On Sunday, after the world saw photos of her husband in the arms of another woman, Melissa Meeks posted a sultry selfie to her own Instagram, adding the hashtags “queens are born in July” and “it’s my birthday month.”
She still lists herself as an RN, wife to Jeremy Meeks and “blessed beyond belief.”
