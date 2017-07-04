Mike Tingley, the homeowner, stands with his daughter as they watch the Grand Blanc Fire Department put out a garage fire with assistance from Burton and Mundy Township on the 6000 block of Grove Avenue in Grand Blanc Township, Mich., on Monday evening, July 3, 2017.
National

Man uses fireworks to get bees out of garage. The bees are gone – so is the garage

The Associated Press

July 04, 2017 10:50 AM

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich.

A Michigan man who tried to use fireworks to remove a bees’ nest from his garage ended up burning the building down instead.

MLive reports crews responding to the home in Grand Blanc Township on Monday saw fireworks shooting into the sky from the burning garage. No one was injured.

Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette says the homeowner was trying to use a smoke bomb to get a bees’ nest out of the garage.

Homeowner Mike Tingley says that while he’s sad about his garage, he’s happy the incident wasn’t worse.

Tingley says “everyone is safe and that’s the main thing.”

