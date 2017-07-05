Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party

Asheville police officers found a slip-n-slide when they were dispatched to a street complaint on Monday. Instead of shutting down the party, the officers joined in.
Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression

Brent O'Brien is the producer and "third wheel" on the Matt and Ramona Show. He has privately battled depression and anxiety for 20 years and has recently decided to go public about his fight in an effort to help beat the stigma surrounding mental illness

Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country

Fidget Spinners are one of the hottest toys in the country, including in Columbia, S.C. The two or three-pronged gadgets spin endlessly with the help of bearings and weights. They were originally designed to enhance concentration and stimulate learning.

