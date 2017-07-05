Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Brent O'Brien is the producer and "third wheel" on the Matt and Ramona Show. He has privately battled depression and anxiety for 20 years and has recently decided to go public about his fight in an effort to help beat the stigma surrounding mental illness
The Episcopal Farmworkers Ministry teamed up with NC State College of Design and Designbox in Raleigh to design and distribute water bottle pouches to farmworkers in rural NC. The pouches hold water bottles in an effort to keep farmworkers hydrated during
Ira Campbell is the trash man in Albers, IL. His positive attitude and willingness to do a little extra for residents makes him so popular in town that children wait to give him treats and he is being featured Monday in the holiday parade.
A former doctor at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital killed one and wounded six others before shooting himself. The mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, and one of the patients evacuated from the building give more details from the scene.
A stray dog in Turkey pleasantly surprised an orchestra audience during a live performance. The dog walked on stage while the Vienna Chamber Orchestra was in the middle of performing Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony No.4.
Less than 24 hours after a monument of the Ten Commandments was installed outside the Arkansas State Capitol, it was smashed to pieces by Michael Tate Reed, who drove his car into it. Tate live streamed the incident via Facebook.
Dana Loesch says the left uses their media to assassinate real news, and their entertainers to repeat the false narrative over and over again. The only way to save our country and our freedom from their lies is to fight the violence with the clenched fist
Suzanne Hodgkinson came out of her home near Belleville, IL, to talk to the media about her husband, James "Tom" Hodgkinson. She had no clue he wanted to shoot members of Congress. She also thought he was coming home after running out of money.
Video: Terri Jo Rucinski, the athletic trainer for the North Carolina baseball team and a staff physical therapist for Campus Health Services, acquired the golden retriever last year to help students through physical therapy rehabilitation.