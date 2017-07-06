Clif Bars recalled for undeclared nuts following complaints of allergies

Those with nut allergies and Clif Bar affinities beware – certain bars are being recalled for undeclared nuts.
Clif Bar & Company issued a voluntary recall on Wednesday after it received a “small number” of consumer complaints about undeclared nuts in certain bars. The company said no illnesses associated with the recall have been confirmed, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The types of nuts include peanuts, almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, walnuts and coconuts.
The flavors affected include chocolate mint, chocolate peanut butter, protein chocolate chip and protein chocolate mint. The products were sold to retail stores and online throughout the U.S.
Clif Bar & Company asked consumers to return the affected products to where they purchased them for a full refund.
Specific products affected are:
- 18-count Variety Pack Chocolate Peanut Butter and Chocolate Mint with expiration date Feb. 8, 2018
- Kid Zbar Protein 30-count Variety Pack with expiration date Oct. 15, 2017
- Chocolate Mint 12-count, 6-pack and 7-pack with expiration date April 23, 2018
- Snack Size Chocolate Mint 200-count with expiration date April 23, 2018
- Kid ZBar Protein Chocolate Chip 150-pack, 10-pack and 5 pack with expiration date April 23, 2018
- Kid Zbar Protein Chocolate Mint 150-pack, 10-pack and 5-pack with expiration date April 23, 2018
