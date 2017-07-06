Pixabay
Pixabay

National

She was camping when a black bear flattened her and her tent. Then she got arrested.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

July 06, 2017 6:12 PM

A woman camping at a municipal park in Alaska's largest city got a surprise when a black bear collapsed her tent.

Christine Chalp, 58, was not hurt by the animal but Anchorage police may take a bite out of her wallet.

Officers issued her a citation for illegally feeding game after finding food and trash strewn around her campsite.

Police just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday took a call that a bear was on a tent, possibly with a person inside, at Centennial Park.

When police arrived, the bear was gone. Officers called out but no one in the crumpled tent responded.

Officers poked a sleeping bag in the tent. Chalp popped her head out and told officers she played dead to prevent the bear from harming her.

Officers determined that Chalp was wanted on a misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant for disorderly conduct. She was arrested and remained jailed Wednesday. Online court records do not show that she has an attorney.

Police warned other residents that it's illegal to leave out food and trash that attracts wildlife such as bears. Common infractions include unsecured garbage cans, barbecue grills and guts from fish.

Black bears are considered to be less dangerous than grizzly, or brown, bears but they have killed two people in Alaska in the past month.

A bear killed Patrick "Jack" Cooper, 16, on June 18 after he veered off a trail during a mountain running race south of Anchorage.

A black bear killed Erin Johnson, 27, on June 19 as she collected geological samples near the Pogo Mine about 275 miles (440 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.

More Videos

This is how marijuana is cured from illegal grows in Merced County 1:38

This is how marijuana is cured from illegal grows in Merced County

Pause
Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered 1:19

Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 0:50

One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced

Over 4,000 solar panels help to reduce annual electric use on UC Merced campus 1:29

Over 4,000 solar panels help to reduce annual electric use on UC Merced campus

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device 1:02

Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:22

Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments

Dozens march in Merced because 'there is no excuse for domestic abuse' 1:44

Dozens march in Merced because 'there is no excuse for domestic abuse'

Car fire slows traffic on Highway 99 in Merced County 0:12

Car fire slows traffic on Highway 99 in Merced County

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting 1:27

Atwater man describes scene of Las Vegas mass shooting

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

  • Bear crawls up on deck railing in Washington state

    A black bear climbs onto a deck at a home north of Lake Whatcom on Saturday, June 10, to nibble on food in a bird feeder.

Bear crawls up on deck railing in Washington state

A black bear climbs onto a deck at a home north of Lake Whatcom on Saturday, June 10, to nibble on food in a bird feeder.

Pam Smith Courtesy to Bellingham, Washington, Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video