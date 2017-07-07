Hundreds of thousands of U.S. students study abroad. How many die there?

In this March 26, 2017 photo, Elizabeth Brenner rests on a rock on the Milam Glacier Trail near the town of Munsiyari, in the mountains of north India. Brenner was on a "pilgrimage" following the last footsteps of her son, Thomas Plotkin, who slipped and fell more than 300 feet down a steep gorge while on a study abroad trip to the mountains of India in September 2011. His body was never found. Hundreds of thousands of American students study abroad each year, but no one can say exactly how many are injured or die. Rishabh R. Jain AP Photo