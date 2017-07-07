The last time this Officer visited this park, he was living in it

More Videos 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement Pause 1:38 This is how marijuana is cured from illegal grows in Merced County 0:50 One injured, one arrested after traffic dispute in Merced 1:19 Watch how much packaged marijuana Merced County deputies uncovered 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 2:18 Men who found missing Riverbank woman tell their story 1:02 Truckers protest up and down Highway 99 over electronic logging device 1:44 Dozens march in Merced because 'there is no excuse for domestic abuse' 0:44 Reward grows for info on slain Merced couple 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement Edwin Lopez lost his job, his apartment and his car, but he worked his way back and now he's California Highway Patrol officer. Edwin Lopez lost his job, his apartment and his car, but he worked his way back and now he's California Highway Patrol officer. Jose Villegas The Sacramento Bee

Edwin Lopez lost his job, his apartment and his car, but he worked his way back and now he's California Highway Patrol officer. Jose Villegas The Sacramento Bee