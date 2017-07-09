A close encounter with UFOs influenced Kesha’s new album, she says

Kesha has released her first new music in four years and announced a forthcoming album, and there’s a reason it features spaceships on the cover and a song called “Spaceship.” The singer says she has seen UFOs.
“I was in Joshua Tree, totally sober ... just a lady in the desert,” Kesha said in an interview. “I look up in the sky and there’s a bunch of spaceships.”
The story continued: “I swear to God, there were like five to seven, and I don’t know why I didn’t like try to take a picture of it — I just looked at it. I was sitting on a rock, and I was like, ‘What in the hell is that?’ I was trying to figure it out, and then they went away. And then they came back.”
“They came back in a different formation” than the one they were in previously. “I was like, ‘Those are f---ing aliens.’ They were spaceships!”
Kesha hinted at the encounter in an Instagram post in May: “ufos are real. i have seen them. not playing.”
“Rainbow” is her first album since a high-profile legal battle with Dr. Luke over a lawsuit accusing the music producer of sexual assault and harassment.
Kesha has debuted “Praying,” the lead single from “Rainbow,” her first album since 2012’s “Warrior.” Co-written by Ryan Lewis, “Praying” features lyrics about overcoming adversity. In an essay for Lenny Letter , Kesha writes that the song is about “coming to feel empathy for someone else even if they hurt you or scare you.”
Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, has denied Kesha’s allegations.
“Rainbow” is due out Aug. 11 and features appearances by Dolly Parton, Eagles of Death Metal and the Dap-Kings.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
