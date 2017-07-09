Two people died in a car crash. Then a survivor stole the car of a good Samaritan.

Two people were killed early Sunday when a pickup truck they were riding in crashed in Kansas City, Kansas. A survivor of the wreck then stole a vehicle from a person who stopped to help, according to police.
The truck was reportedly stolen and was occupied by at least five people as it traveled south prior to crashing into a tree shortly before 1 a.m., police said.
The names of the people killed were not immediately released.
When a motorist stopped to help, a surviving passenger in the pickup stole the good Samaritan’s vehicle, police said.
That vehicle has since been recovered, but the thief remains at large.
The good Samaritan, a woman who asked not to be identified, said she at first thought the man who stole her vehicle was dead.
“I could see the guy’s body lying out of the car,” said the motorist.
“I walked over and said, ‘Hey are you OK, are you OK?’”
The driver reached his hand out of the wreckage and beckoned the woman to come help him, she said.
“At that point, he just opened the door himself, jumped out of the truck and started walking towards me,” the woman said. “He was kind of holding his side, maybe he was hurt, but I really wasn’t quite sure if that indicated that maybe there was a weapon there.”
The woman said she took a step back when she realized the injured man was looking at her car that was parked nearby on the side of the road.
“I knew he was headed for my car, so I said: ‘Please don’t take my car. Please don’t take my car,’” the woman said.
The driver grabbed the woman by her arm and began to pull her toward him.
“He kept saying, ‘Come,’ and I said, ‘I can’t come with you,’” she said. “I said, ‘Please don’t take my car, my kids are in my car and there was no one in the car,’ but I was just trying to distract him to keep him from pulling off in the vehicle.”
The injured man then sped away in the woman’s car. There were no children in the car, but the robber took with him the woman’s purse, which contained cash to pay her monthly utility bills.
The woman then walked toward the mangled truck and saw four other people inside. A tree branch had smashed the roof of the pickup, and debris was scattered nearby.
Soon other residents and passing motorists arrived at the scene. One person noticed some firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, in the laps of the passengers.
“All I could think about was, ‘Oh my gosh, this is someone’s child, this is someone’s brother, this is someone’s family member,” the woman said. “At that time, I didn’t think about myself at all, I just wanted to help.”
“It was terrifying,” she said. “I would do it all over again. I wouldn’t do anything different.”
Two other people in the stolen pickup were taken to a hospital with critical injuries. No updates on their conditions were available Sunday, according to police.
The wreck remains under investigation.
Glenn E. Rice: 816-234-4341, @GRicekcstar
Comments