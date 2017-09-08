You filled your bathtub with water. Now what? Hint: Don’t drink it.

More Videos 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? Pause 2:10 Merced man, friends trek to Houston to help flood victims 1:19 Xavier Stewart talks about Merced lss to Del Campo 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:07 Merced DACA recipient explains why locals rallied against Trump 1:03 Solar eclipse 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma preparations intensify People waited in line for hours for lumber as Hurricane Irma shifted closer to the west coast of Florida. People waited in line for hours for lumber as Hurricane Irma shifted closer to the west coast of Florida. Mark Young Bradenton Herald

People waited in line for hours for lumber as Hurricane Irma shifted closer to the west coast of Florida. Mark Young Bradenton Herald