In this May 17, 2007 file photo, guests walk by the entrance to the "Monsters Inc." show at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. John Raoux ASSOCIATED PRESS
National

Are Disney World, Universal and other theme parks closing for Hurricane Irma?

By Marty Clear and Greg Hadley

mclear@bradenton.com

September 09, 2017 9:01 AM

If you had the idea to avoid the crowds and the long lines by visiting some of Florida’s biggest theme parks during Hurricane Irma, you’re out of luck.

Universal Orlando, which includes the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and other attractions, will close at 7 pm. Saturday and remain closed through Monday. On Friday afternoon, the Universal website said that plans are to re-open Tuesday for normal hours.

Walt Disney World announced on Twitter that it will remain open during the day on Saturday, but night events will be cancelled. After that, the park will remain closed Sunday and Monday.

Busch Gardens Tampa will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

SeaWorld Orlando will also close Saturday at 5 p.m., early, and remain closed Sunday and Monday. Legoland Florida announced it will be closed Saturday through Monday.

However, not every park in Florida plans to close its gates.

