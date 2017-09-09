Are Disney World, Universal and other theme parks closing for Hurricane Irma?

If you had the idea to avoid the crowds and the long lines by visiting some of Florida’s biggest theme parks during Hurricane Irma, you’re out of luck.
Universal Orlando, which includes the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and other attractions, will close at 7 pm. Saturday and remain closed through Monday. On Friday afternoon, the Universal website said that plans are to re-open Tuesday for normal hours.
For your safety, please be aware of the following operational changes. For updates, visit us at https://t.co/v3P5FHfYsP pic.twitter.com/pkaCQcBiAr— Universal Orlando (@UniversalORL) September 8, 2017
Walt Disney World announced on Twitter that it will remain open during the day on Saturday, but night events will be cancelled. After that, the park will remain closed Sunday and Monday.
Walt Disney World parks and Disney Springs will be closed Sunday and Monday due to Hurricane Irma. Full details: https://t.co/sG9IH2AXiB pic.twitter.com/s932BCOKi3— WDW Today (@WDWToday) September 8, 2017
Busch Gardens Tampa will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
.#Irma2017 update: After reviewing the recent path of Hurricane Irma we will now be closed on Saturday, Sept. 9, through Monday, Sept. 11.— Busch Gardens Tampa (@BuschGardens) September 8, 2017
SeaWorld Orlando will also close Saturday at 5 p.m., early, and remain closed Sunday and Monday. Legoland Florida announced it will be closed Saturday through Monday.
We'll be CLOSED Sat 9/9 thru Mon 9/11. How to cancel or reschedule a planned visit: https://t.co/KHYP8oaMcG #IrmaHurricane2017 pic.twitter.com/FIdJ54sOCb— LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) September 8, 2017
However, not every park in Florida plans to close its gates.
scheduled to be *open* tomorrow: Gatorland and both Fun Spot locations.— Dewayne Bevil (@ThemeParks) September 8, 2017
