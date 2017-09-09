Hurricane Irma: Floridians make Facebook ‘events’ to steer Irma away

As Hurricane Irma looms in the Atlantic, primed to hit Florida, Facebook has been flooded with groups attempting to find humor in the coming storm.
The laughs may be appreciated as fears of Irma, expected to hit the state’s mainland Sunday, have possibly spurred the largest mass evacuation in history, according to USA Today. Much of Miami and south Florida has been ordered to evacuate.
But some Florida residents, who have chosen to ride the storm out, have joined events such as “ fidget spin clockwise” at Irma or “Sing "All Star" by Smashmouth So Loud the Soundwaves Turn Irma Away.”
“You is kind, you is strong, you don't need no land Irma!,” one user wrote in the event “Tell Irma shes a strong independent woman who don't need no land.”
“Irma, you've got 99 problems but land ain't one!” another user wrote.
At least 8,000 users are planning Sunday to “Sing Know Who You Are and Return the Heart to Irma” from Disney’s “Moana” with nearly 30,000 people interested.
“We all gotta get together and use the lesson Moana taught us to stop Irma,” the group’s description read.
Another 1,700 people pledged to “twerk” Irma away with 6,200 interested in it. Others wanted to appeal to Irma’s more sensitive nature in the group “Buy Hurricane Irma flowers and chocolate and tell her she is important.”
“How do you lose a woman? You forget to cherish her."- A wise man,” the group’s description reads.
Irma’s potentially catastrophic winds have already battered Cuba, Barbuda, St. Martin and many other islands in the Atlantic. As of 2 p.m. Saturday, Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 125 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Comments