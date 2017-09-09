‘I have a car in my f------ living room!’ Man accepts wife’s challenge to protect car from Irma

More Videos 2:12 Highlights of Merced win Pause 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:16 Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma 1:07 Merced DACA recipient explains why locals rallied against Trump 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 5:01 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Hialeah couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Irma Mai-Lee Acea, of Hialeah, told her husband he could put his vintage car inside their house to protect it from Hurricane Irma — if he could get it through the sliding glass doors. Surprising his family, Tomas Acea managed to wedge his car into the living room Friday evening. Mai-Lee Acea, of Hialeah, told her husband he could put his vintage car inside their house to protect it from Hurricane Irma — if he could get it through the sliding glass doors. Surprising his family, Tomas Acea managed to wedge his car into the living room Friday evening. Mai-Lee Acea via Facebook

