She delivered her own baby because Hurricane Irma kept the paramedics away

More Videos 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? Pause 1:07 Merced DACA recipient explains why locals rallied against Trump 1:03 Solar eclipse 0:50 Irma winds arrive in Key West 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 5:01 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 1:02 Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Irma winds arrive in Key West The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald

The storm, though temporarily weakened by a day along the Cuban coast, came in as the most powerful storm to strike the Keys in more than a half century. Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald