Man plans to tie himself to a post as Irma hits Florida — and other crazy stunts

Usually when a person prepares for a hurricane, there a few things on their mind: food, water, shelter and, if possible, a generator to help them weather the storm.

But as Hurricane Irma makes its way through Florida, some people in the state who decided not to evacuate are preoccupied with some rather, um, interesting activities.

Take, for example, the Miami man who said to an NBC news anchor on live television that he was going to tie himself to a post when Irma hits.

“Excuse me, sir, why are you out here,” the anchor asks the unnamed man, who is shirtless.

“I’m testing this out. I’m actually doing a stunt. It sounds crazy, but there’s a meaning behind it. I’m tying myself to a post down on Meridian for the duration of the hurricane. It’s all planned out with safety precautions and everything.”

People on Twitter were quick to poke fun at the man’s interesting plan.

Am I the worst person ever if I gigglesnorted at this exchange? The poor reporter looked so bewildered at the foolishness... — gracemwmonk (@gmmmmnnxk) September 9, 2017

"This just in, Bob. Miami man found dead tied to a post..." https://t.co/35PP4vyk7k — TortsandSports (@TortsAndSports) September 10, 2017

He’s not the only Floridian staring the dangerous Category 4 hurricane right in the face — and then responding with something a bit crazy.

In another live-television interview on CBS4, a kid said that he and his family aren’t evacuating Florida because “we are savages.”

On Friday morning, a man, identified only as Greg, was caught on video kitesurfing in Delray Beach in Palm Beach County Friday morning.

Greg told CBS 12 that he wanted to take advantage of the high waves and fast wind brought on by Hurricane Irma.

And here he is, doing just that.

Watch as Greg, a kite surfer, takes on some choppy water in Delray Beach. Watch until the end! pic.twitter.com/bPTFt8MrUp — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) September 9, 2017

This man, donning what appears to be a snorkeling mask, said that “he's going ride out Hurricane Irma in a store front on Duval Street,” according to the Miami Herald’s David Ovalle.

I really hope this gentleman isn't serious when he says he's going ride out Hurricane Irma in a store front on Duval Street #mh pic.twitter.com/meJX2TTGuV — David Ovalle (@DavidOvalle305) September 9, 2017

And this man, identified only as Mike, said in a video posted to Reddit that he evacuated Florida when Hurricane Georges hit in 1998 — but that he wasn’t going to evacuate ever again.

Instead, he’ll be riding out the storm in his home boat, he said.

“They’ll either read about me in obituaries, or I’ll be the first one looting Publix,” he said.

Oh, and there’s still more — the Pasco Sheriff's office warned residents on Twitter Saturday night that residents should “NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma.” The tweet was in response to a Facebook event titled “Shoot at Hurricane Irma” that over 80,000 people expressed interest in.

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

It remains to be seen if anyone will actually fire their guns into the storm — but here’s hoping that anyone who does, along with everyone else in Florida with some seemingly unsafe plan, comes out safe on the other side of the storm.