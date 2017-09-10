Faster-moving Hurricane Irma weakens to Category 3

2:30 See what Broughton students and parents say about starting and ending the school day an hour later Pause

0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address

1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse

1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

1:03 Solar eclipse

3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release

1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney