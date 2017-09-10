Floridians can’t give blood as Irma lashes the state, so others are asked to step up

More Videos 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? Pause 1:07 Merced DACA recipient explains why locals rallied against Trump 1:25 Merced High's Andre Barnett 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 5:01 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 1:02 Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 0:12 Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hurricane Irma waves knock down man in Key West A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful

A Florida web camera captured dramatic footage of the moment one Key West sightseer felt the sheer force of Hurricane Irma on Saturday, September 9. The video shows a wave washing over the wall at Key West’s Southernmost Point landmark knocking the man off his feet. Twitter users also shared several other clips showing other sightseers, who defied warnings from state officials to evacuate the Keys before the Category 3 storm made landfall. Two Oceans Digital via Storyful