A TV station caught people breaking into a store during Irma. Then police caught up

By Donovan Harrell

dharrell@mcclatchydc.com

September 10, 2017 1:49 PM

WPLG Local 10 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, captured multiple people robbing a shoe store as Hurricane Irma lashed Florida with heavy winds and rain.

The footage shows approximately eight or nine people breaking through the front window Simon's Sportswear, entering the store and walking out with various items.

According to WPLG Local 10, the looters had also broken into other stores in the nearby area, including Footlocker and CashAmerica Pawn Store.

The Fort Lauderdale police department later arrested 9 people related to the incident.

"Going to prison over a pair of sneakers is a fairly bad life choice. Stay home and look after your loved ones and be thankful they are all safe," Fort Lauderdale police chief Rick Maglione wrote on Twitter.

Multiple police departments tweeted a stern warnings against looting.

