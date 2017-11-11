The unforgettable moment a widow touched the face that once belonged to her husband

More Videos 2:17 This is how Los Banos honored veterans Pause 1:41 March for ‘Dreamers’ passes through Merced County 4:32 Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap: Check it out 1:45 Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:46 Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Atwater 2:53 Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights 1:42 The Merced Sunrise Rotary 2017 Field of Honor at Merced College 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Face transplant patient meets donor's widow Lilly Ross' husband, Calen "Rudy" Ross, killed himself in 2016. But she got to see and touch her husband's face again on face transplant recipient Andy Sandness. Lilly Ross' husband, Calen "Rudy" Ross, killed himself in 2016. But she got to see and touch her husband's face again on face transplant recipient Andy Sandness. AP

