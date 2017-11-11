At 96, WWII pilot tells ‘rest of story’ about daring rogue rescue

More Videos 2:17 This is how Los Banos honored veterans Pause 1:41 March for ‘Dreamers’ passes through Merced County 4:32 Eminem blasts Trump in wide-ranging freestyle rap: Check it out 1:45 Zach Fookes on Buhach Colony's win over Rocklin 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:46 Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Atwater 2:53 Pitman at Buhach Colony: Highlights 1:42 The Merced Sunrise Rotary 2017 Field of Honor at Merced College 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Doomed WWII crew had a guardian angel in pilot Leonard Porter World War II pilot Leonard Porter of Overland Park tells the story of saving a B-24 crew from certain death following a bombing run over Iwo Jima. World War II pilot Leonard Porter of Overland Park tells the story of saving a B-24 crew from certain death following a bombing run over Iwo Jima. kmyers@kcstar.com

