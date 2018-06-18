He followed a car for several blocks — then shot a woman and her kids point-blank, cops say

A man followed a car for several blocks into a parking lot, police say, and then opened fire on a mom and her three children.
Jeremy John Webster is accused of trailing the 41-year-old woman's car in a case of apparent road rage and following her into a parking lot in Denver, Colorado, according to USA Today. He began to argue with the mother, police say, and shot her with his handgun on Thursday.
The 23-year-old suspect then turned the handgun on the woman's children, police told The Denver Channel. He shot her 13-year-old and 8-year-old sons, police say, while the woman's 12-year-old son managed to run away without getting hit.
Police say Webster shot the boys multiple times at point-blank range and briefly returned to his car, according to The Denver Channel, only to come back and shoot the 13-year-old as he lay on the ground. That boy later died of his injuries, and his mother and brother were rushed to a hospital with "life-threatening injuries."
But Webster wasn't done yet, police say. According to an arrest warrant obtained by The Denver Post, Webster fired at a man in a pickup truck after he made eye contact with the suspect. Bullets hit the man in both of his arms, police say, but his 12-year-old daughter was not injured. They drove out of the parking lot after Webster started to fire at them, police say.
Webster himself then drove out of the parking lot, police say. But the 12-year-old boy who escaped unscathed told police what happened and that his mom took a photograph of the assailant's license plate, as reported by The Denver Channel. Police say they used that information to track down the suspect and arrest him.
Webster, who was arrested later on Thursday, allegedly said that he has "mental health issues" and it was the first day he was on new medication, according to USA Today. He has been charged with first-degree murder as well as criminal attempt to commit a class one felony and first-degree assault.
He's expected to appear in court on Monday, according to records obtained by The Denver Channel. The relatives of the victims released a statement asking people to "please respect our family's privacy in these troubling times."
'
Comments