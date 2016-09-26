Kerry asks Colombian war victims for their help

Secretary of State John Kerry promised a group of victims from Colombia’s 50-year conflict with leftist rebels that the United States remains committed to their peace effort.
“Peace is hard work,” Kerry said. “Anybody can pick up a gun, blow things up, hurt other people, but it doesn’t take you anywhere. What life is really all about is trying to build community and trying to help make life better for everybody around you.”
Kerry traveled to Colombia on Monday to meet with President Juan Manuel Santos and attend the peace agreement signing ceremony for the historic accord between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia.
Don’t lose faith. Secretary of State John Kerry
The United States has invested more than $10 billion over the last 15 years to combat drugs and drug-related violence in the country. Colombia, the fourth largest economy in Latin America, is largely considered a major success story for U.S. foreign policy among both Democrats and Republicans.
On Monday, Kerry met with students who represent former combatants, landmine victims and disadvantaged youth at a school in Cartagena, Colombia.
Kerry asked the group for their help supporting Santos, who has come under withering criticism as Colombian citizens prepare to vote on whether to support the agreement. Polls indicate that a majority support the accord, but there are strong reservations about negotiating with the guerrilla group known for drug trafficking and kidnappings.
“Don’t lose faith and don’t get discouraged,” Kerry told the group.
Kerry noted the administration’s financial commitment to implementing the peace deal. The administration budget includes $390 million for the effort, though it originally had sought $450 million. The United States is also chairing, along with Norway, a demining initiative.
