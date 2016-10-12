A comic-book character is about to become a U.N. ambassador. For real.

The United Nations will name the comic book character Wonder Woman as its new Honorary Ambassador for the Empowerment of Woman and Girls.
The U.N. said in a statement Wednesday that Wonder Woman will be formally designated for the position at a ceremony on Oct. 21 at its New York headquarters.
DC Entertainment President Diane Nelson will accept the designation on behalf of the comic book, TV and film character.
The ceremony will also launch a campaign supporting gender equality and women’s empowerment, one of the U.N.’s global goals.
The event is sponsored by Warner Bros and DC Entertainment, who are partnering with the U.N. and UNICEF for a year-long campaign.
