Under the sea, it’s weirder than you know

A cusk eel with an unusual bulbous head shape with small eyes, large nostrils, and a mouth placed low on the head, during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Researchers believe this could be a new species.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
The remote operated vehicle Deep Discoverer examines the wreckage of a B-29 Superfortress bomber plane upside-down on the seafloor during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Over a dozen American B-29s were lost in the area during World War II.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
A parapagurid hermit crab hosting an anemone which secretes a “shell” for the crab, during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Hermit crabs usually use a snail or other shell as protection.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
A benthic comb jelly fish at the Ahyi Seamount, during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Dives in the expedition ranged from 250 to 6,000 meters (820 feet to 3.7 miles) deep.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
A cutthroat eel at 3,145 meters (1.9 miles) deep on Stegasaurus Ridge, during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. The eels are abundant in the deep ocean and active day and night.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
A vampire squid (Vampyroteuthis infernalis), a deep-sea cephalopod, during an overnight dive in the Gulf of Mexico. Its name comes from its deep color and red eyes, not because it feeds on blood.
Ocean Exploration Trust
A crab, bottom, stands near an unidentified purple orb during a deep sea expedition around the Channel Islands off the coast of California. After sampling, it began to unfold to reveal two distinct lobes; researchers thing it may be a pleurobranch sea slug, a close relation to the nudibranch, but currently, none of the known species of California deep-sea pleurobranchs are purple.
Ocean Exploration Trust
A can on an unnamed seamount at a depth of 3,306 meters (2 miles), during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Dives in the expedition ranged from 250 to 6,000 meters (820 feet to 3.7 miles) deep.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
A squid seen as the remote operated vehicle Deep Discoverer descends to the seafloor of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Dives in the expedition ranged from 250 to 6,000 meters (820 feet to 3.7 miles) deep.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
A bioluminescent jellyfish during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Dives in the expedition ranged from 250 to 6,000 meters (820 feet to 3.7 miles) deep.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
A deep sea anglerfish living between pillow basalt rock formations, during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. The ambush predator waits for prey to be attracted by its lure, located between its eyes, and gulps it with its large mouth.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
A predatory tunicate, an invertebrate animal, during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Dives in the expedition ranged from 250 to 6,000 meters (820 feet to 3.7 miles) deep.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
The remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer surveys a 14-meter (46-foot) hydrothermal chimney during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Dives in the expedition ranged from 250 to 6,000 meters (820 feet to 3.7 miles) deep.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
A plastic ice bag found at the Enigma Seamount, during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Dives in the expedition ranged from 250 to 6,000 meters (820 feet to 3.7 miles) deep.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
A large blind lobster pops its head out of a hole during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Dives in the expedition ranged from 250 to 6,000 meters (820 feet to 3.7 miles) deep.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
Feeding arms of a stalked crinoid animal during a deepwater exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Dives in the expedition ranged from 250 to 6,000 meters (820 feet to 3.7 miles) deep.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
An acorn worm on the “Twin Peaks” underwater formation during an exploration of the Marianas Trench Marine National Monument area in the Pacific Ocean near Guam and Saipan. Dives in the expedition ranged from 250 to 6,000 meters (820 feet to 3.7 miles) deep.
NOAA Office of Ocean Exploration and Research
