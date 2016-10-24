A ‘jester’ outpaces U.S. government at retaliatory hack on Russia

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood Pause

1:18 Merced deputies search for missing Delhi boy

4:27 Merced College dominates Reedley, 51-0

1:34 Defensive tackle Hunter Stefani on MC's big win

1:09 Los Banos celebrates new Buffalo Soldier mural

2:48 Central Valley quiets Pacheco offense

3:21 Merced cruises past Buhach Colony 42-13

2:18 Merced College quarterback Frank Cocio on his rise to starter

1:02 Yosemite High School teacher receives award for after school program

0:41 Merced students donate coats for winter