Pageant officials said a beauty queen was ‘too fat.’ She said they don’t deserve her

Miss Grand International’s website says the beauty pageant’s message is a call to stop war and violence plaguing the world. A woman representing Iceland in the pageant said officials had a different message for her: You’re too fat.
Arna Yr Jonsdottir, a 20-year-old woman from Reykjavik, Iceland who is currently Miss Iceland, traveled to Las Vegas to take part in Miss Grand International, one of the five Grand Slam Beauty Pageants along with Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International and Miss Supranational.
But on Sunday she announced on Facebook that she was leaving. In a letter she left in her room for Nawat Itsaragrisil, one of the organization’s presidents, she said it’s because the staff told her she had to lose weight before the finals because she has “to (sic) much fat on me and also to (sic) big shoulders.”
“They told me to eat less and then you would like me more,” she said.
Pageanthology reported Jonsdottir posted a now-deleted video to her Instagram “clarifying” the issue. In her Facebook post, Jonsdottir wrote that it “was not a misunderstanding but I was told to say that I’m terribly sorry.”
“If anyone tells me that I’m too fat or whatever, they just don’t deserve me,” she wrote to Itsaragrisil. “And that’s why I left. Miss Grand International doesn’t deserve my face, body, personality or heart.”
Miss Grand International did not respond to a request for comment.
