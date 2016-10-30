Study: Male birth control, while effective, may cause depression

No one is safe, it appears.
In late September, a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association seemingly confirmed what many women have long claimed: The use of hormonal birth control may lead to depression. It was the first ever academic research into the claim, according to The Washington Post, and it found that those who used some form of birth control were at least 23 percent more likely to be prescribed anti-depressants.
Now, a new Swiss study exploring the possibility of male birth control has run up against the same problem.
In a study published to the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, researchers found that with the use of a hormonal injection designed to lower sperm counts, men reported high rates of mild to moderate mood swings, even as the injection itself had a 98 percent success rate, with just four pregnancies among 226 participants.
However, the study was ended early because of the side effects, with 20 men leaving due to the mood swings and increased acne and many others complaining of the same.
The study used men aged 18 to 45, with injections taking place every eight weeks, and although it was halted early, a researcher told the BBC that the team was still encouraged by the high rate of success.
“The study found it is possible to have a hormonal contraceptive for men that reduces the risk of unplanned pregnancies in the partners of men who use it,” Dr. Mario Festin, of the World Health Organization, said.
“This has been one step in a long journey of finding the right combination for male hormonal contraception.”
Indeed, research into a reliable form of male birth control has been limited but in demand since 1999, according to the Huffington Post. And perhaps most welcome to the study’s researchers is the fact that 75 percent of participants said they would like to continue to use the injections, despite the side effects.
