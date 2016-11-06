When 2 legislators changed their oaths of office, it led to protests

2:17 Cody Rentfro on Hilmar's big win over Ripon Pause

0:57 3 shot in Merced, suspect in standoff with police

2:08 2016 Merced Field of Honor

4:22 Sean & Shawn Show: Small School Predictions for Week 10

1:56 Ulonzo Gilliam on Merced's Mayor Cup win

0:43 Police gather outside ER where deputies were taken after being shot

4:03 Highlights of Merced's Mayor's Cup Victory

0:31 Ambulance drives through scene of shooting that left 1 deputy dead

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood