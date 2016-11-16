She reported being gang-raped while vacationing in Dubai. And she was arrested.

Dubai is known for its impressive skyscrapers, beautiful beaches and opulent wealth, making it seem like an attractive vacation destination.
That’s probably what a 25-year-old woman thought when she decided to take a vacation there in October. But her vacation quickly turned into a nightmare when she was allegedly gang-raped by two British men in a hotel room after having drinks with them, according to the Independent.
The victim went to police in the United Arab Emirates to report the crime, which the men reportedly filmed. But instead of arresting the men, the police took the woman into custody and charged her with the crime of extra-marital sex, which can carry the penalty of months to years in prison and flogging.
The men, meanwhile, had already boarded a plane back to the United Kingdom and no charges have been filed against them, according to the U.K.-based group Detained in Dubai.
The woman was later released on bail, but her passport has been confiscated so she cannot leave the country.
This victim is far from the first woman to report a rape in the UAE and face criminal charges. Cases involving foreigners tend to get more attention, such as Marta Dalelv, a 24-year-old Norwegian woman who reported being raped in March. Her attacker was convicted of having extra-marital sex and alcohol consumption and sentenced to 13 months in jail. She was convicted of three charges, including sex outside of marriage, and sentenced to 16 months.
Public outcry eventually convinced UAE officials to pardon Dalelv.
“The UAE has a long history of penalizing rape victims,” said Radha Stirling, founder and director of Detained in Dubai. “We have been involved with several cases in the past where this has happened, and we work with the lawyers and families and have campaigned to change attitudes in the police and judiciary. Recent cases such as those of Alicia Gail and Roxanne Hiller, and the horrible case at hand, show that it is still not safe for victims to report these crimes to the police without the risk of suffering a double punishment.”
