Rudolph’s day job: Domino’s is teaching reindeer to deliver pizza in Japan

It sounds like a weird corporate fever dream, but it’s real, apparently. Starting this winter, Domino’s Japan might offer reindeer delivery to residents of the archipelago’s northernmost island.
Domino's Japan is now using reindeer to deliver warm pizza in cold weather pic.twitter.com/Yhp85XXJU7— Brian Sozzi (@BrianSozzi) November 22, 2016
Here’s the video to prove it.
Besides being a viral marketing sensation, this reindeer delivery service is no gimmick. According to a press release from Domino’s, this upcoming winter in Japan is expected to be unusually cold, especially on the island of Hokkaido, where temperatures are already dipping below freezing.
But while traditional methods of delivery might be sidelined, reindeer should, at least in theory, be able to keep up the chain’s service. As seen in the video above, there is still some training to be done, but with GPS trackers strapped to them, the reindeer can be tracked by customers, and it certainly beats not being able to deliver pizza at all.
Domino’s has apparently been working with local animal trainers, per Rocket News. But the plan is, according to UPI, for their reindeer to be completely riderless, which would, one might suppose, cut down on tips.
Of course, the news has given U.S. pizza and Christmas fans something extra to wish for this holiday season.
Rly overjoyed that @dominos has reindeer delivering pizzas in Japan!! Pls bring to US and make all my Christmas dreams come true— Annelise Gaffney (@agaff458) November 26, 2016
Whether or not Domino’s listens, the idea of caribou bringing more than just presents is exciting to say the least.
Comments