U.S. senators are slamming Canada’s prime minister for his statement on Fidel Castro

The death of controversial former Cuban president Fidel Castro has sparked sharply different reactions from heads of state across the globe, and even from President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump.
In particular, Castro’s passing has highlighted the divisions over Cuba between two of the world’s closest allies: Canada and the U.S.
Shortly after news of Castro’s death was announced, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who enjoys high approval ratings, released a statement calling Castro a “remarkable leader” and saying it was an honor to meet members of his family during a recent trip to Cuba.
“Fidel Castro was a larger than life leader who served his people for almost half a century. A legendary revolutionary and orator, Mr. Castro made significant improvements to the education and healthcare of his island nation,” Trudeau said in his statement.
“While a controversial figure, both Mr. Castro’s supporters and detractors recognized his tremendous dedication and love for the Cuban people who had a deep and lasting affection for ‘el Comandante’.”
Online, that statement proved to be highly divisive, with some criticizing the Liberal politician for skating over Castro’s more controversial actions, including his suppression of an independent press, his jailing of political dissidents and reports of widespread poverty and famine at times under his rule.
On Twitter, critics started using the hashtag #TrudeauEulogies to mock how the prime minister might remember other controversial figures. Some were more light-hearted than others.
Today we celebrate Genghis Khan, horseman, patriarch, and innovative disrupter of cultural barriers. #trudeauelogies #trudeaueulogies— Michael McClellan (@MBMc16) November 27, 2016
Today we honor Pablo Escabar, a true small business man and unlicensed pharmacist #trudeaueulogies— Deplorable Bella (@BellaPelosi) November 27, 2016
Against all odds, Charles Manson not only kept his family together, he made sure they achieved most of their squad goals #trudeaueulogies— Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) November 27, 2016
Today we mourn Lord Voldemort, truly a magical innovator who strove for the advancement of wizards & witches everywhere. #trudeaueulogies— Derek Rishmawy (@DZRishmawy) November 26, 2016
While controversial, Henry VIII loved all his wives equally, and was a purveyor of women's rights. #trudeaueulogy #TrudeauEulogies— Brock Bagley (@brockbagley) November 27, 2016
"Stalin was a remarkable figure and one of the fathers & innovators of the strict form of diet better known as starvation." #TrudeauEulogies— Mustapha H. Itani (@mustapha_itani) November 27, 2016
While controversial, Emperor Palpatine brought order to the galaxy, ending a separatist movement & making tech advancements #TrudeauEulogies— Typing Panda (@TypingPanda) November 27, 2016
Search interest in Trudeau’s statement spiked and stayed relatively high for the next 24 hours, and U.S. Republican Sens. Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz went on the offensive, criticizing the statement as “shameful” and “disgraceful” in tweets of their own.
Cruz and Rubio, who are both descended from Cuban immigrants, also called for President Obama to not send an official delegation to Castro’s funeral.
Trudeau responded to the criticism Sunday, saying Castro was a dictator after calling him Cuba’s “longest serving president” in his statement and adding that “I always talk about human rights ... including with Raul Castro two weeks ago.”
Here's my whole exchange with PMJT. #hw #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/aGnVZVI2D2— Catherine Cullen (@cath_cullen) November 27, 2016
Canada’s relationship with Cuba has long been significantly warmer than that of the U.S. and the communist island. More than 1 million Canadians visit Cuba every year, more than any other country in the world, per the Toronto Star. In 2008, the Pew Research Center reported that 44 percent of Canadians thought Castro had been good for Cuba, while just 36 percent said he had been bad.
Comments