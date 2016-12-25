George Michael, former Wham singer, dies at 53

The BBC is reporting that George Michael, who became famous in the 1980s as lead singer for the band Wham and went on to a successful solo career, has died at the age of 53.
Michael’s publicist made the announcement, the BBC said.
An ambulance was called to a home in the British county of Oxfordshire on Sunday afternoon, the BBC said, and added that local police said there were no “suspicious circumstances” in his death.
Michael and Andrew Ridgeley were the duo behind Wham, briefly known as Wham! UK to prevent confusion with an American band also known as Wham, which reached the top of the charts in the U.S. and U.K. in 1985 with their single “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”
That was followed by “Careless Whisper,” written by Ridgeley and issued as a George Michael solo piece. “Careless Whisper” was the No. 1 song of the year on the Billboard charts in 1985, and “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go.”
Michael performed at Live Aid in 1985, a fundraising concert for victims of the famine in Ethiopia, singing the Elton John hit “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down on Me” with John.
The song “Last Christmas,” released as a double-A side single with “Everything She Wants,” also came out around this time, and is a holiday classic.
The band was especially popular with teenaged girls, thanks to Michael's good looks.
