Her dad invited ‘everyone’ to her birthday party, and the internet took him literally

1:04 Christmas Eve service at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Merced Pause

1:59 Sun-Star Boys Water Polo Player of the Year

2:14 Sun-Star Girls Water Polo Player of the Year

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

0:34 Search for Ghost Ship warehouse fire victims continues in Oakland

2:45 Bass fishing heats up at Lake Lowell

2:57 Sun-Star Girls Tennis Player of the Year

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

4:01 Sun-Star Cross Country Runners of the Year