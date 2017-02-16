What is this spell Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau casts over women – and men?

Justin Trudeau is quite the one-man charm offensive.
Ivanka Trump basked in the glow of the Canadian prime minister’s good looks this week — and cameras caught it.
Photos of the first daughter gazing at Trudeau during his visit to Washington, D.C., launched a thousand memes.
No, wait, I DO have something in common with Ivanka Trump. It's the way we both look at Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/Zc6TkOSUUm— Leila Billing (@leilabilling) February 13, 2017
Oh, but Trump is not the first woman, or man for that matter, to fall victim to His Hotness from the north, a meme-generating reputation bolstered by photos of him doing things like this:
How fit is the boss? The best leadership exercise is exercise. Ask Canada's boxing, rugby playing PM @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/yznEjwABpf— Derek Bbanga (@derekbbanga) April 21, 2016
Actress Alyssa Milano wasn’t even in Washington, D.C., for Trudeau’s visit, but apparently the so-called “Canadian Kennedy” charmed her right through her TV.
Dear lord, Trudeau is so hot.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 13, 2017
Me watching Trudeau translate himself into French. pic.twitter.com/yazecf1Nvj— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 13, 2017
“Justin Trudeau has a long and well-documented history of engendering doe-eyes in even the most steely of world leaders,” noted Britain’s The Independent. “It’s probably his Disney prince hair.”
When your Prime Minister looks like a Disney prince ;) #Trudeau #Canada #Eh? pic.twitter.com/nY36OT5Wmg— moggitgirls (@moggitgirls) October 23, 2015
In September, Kate Middleton looked like a schoolgirl seeing her rock star crush when she met Trudeau during a royal visit to Canada.
And check it out — she was standing right next to her husband, Prince William, when she flipped her hair at Trudeau. And that’s Trudeau’s wife, Sophie, watching it all.
Kate Middleton's reaction to meeting Justin Trudeau is all of us. pic.twitter.com/HrvjjlOEFJ— Jeeves Williams ☀️ (@jeeveswilliams) September 30, 2016
My favourite photo genre is "married women meeting Justin." pic.twitter.com/XBsLL8Ws4w— Blair Elliott (@blairelliott) February 13, 2017
She wasn’t the first British royal to flash him a girly grin.
Justin Trudeau meets Britain's Queen Elizabeth II during a private audience at Buckingham … https://t.co/gdEyu3148z pic.twitter.com/MUMxW4nHLo— TorontoStar (@TorontoStar) November 25, 2015
“Harry Potter” star Emma Watson also fell under his spell when she met Trudeau last year during a UN event.
When you want someone to look at you like Emma Watson's looking at Justin Trudeau, but then you realise you're not Justin Trudeau. pic.twitter.com/tGdxIoJK8x— Maahrukh. (@YesMaahrukh) February 15, 2017
And that’s just the women. Heads darn near exploded when Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto — another world leader blessed by the DNA gods — met.
El presidente Enrique Peña Nieto sostuvo una conversación con el primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau. https://t.co/BIr2IxJH34 pic.twitter.com/ewB2iO1esw— TelevisaPuntoCom (@TelevisaDotCom) January 23, 2017
My ovaries just crashed looking at that picture of President Enrique Peña Nieto and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau shaking hands. pic.twitter.com/z7K6nAiVQ7— Chelsie (@ChelsieAnn143) February 2, 2017
And Trudeau is half of one of politics’ most famous bromances.
Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama's historic hotness summit did not end with a kiss: https://t.co/EIDU7QruR4 pic.twitter.com/n7bSCHbgZJ— The Cut (@TheCut) March 10, 2016
RIP to the Trudeau and Obama bromance. pic.twitter.com/FGCSJpdR3s— Lycan Bosco - Leader (@Bohsco) January 20, 2017
