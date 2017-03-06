Why are pandas black and white? The answer is, err, not so black and white

1:43 "Sugar" Shane Mosley is guest of honor at fifth annual Gloves Not Drugs Boxing Show Pause

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field

2:11 Drone video captures aerial view of Los Banos house fire

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

1:08 NASA investigates water supply in snow

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow