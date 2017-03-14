Your boss can tell you to take off the headscarf or yarmulke, European court says

4:20 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed Pause

1:00 Take a 1-minute walk through Britney Spears' and Selena Gomez's homes for sale

0:32 Law enforcement investigates scene of officer-involved shooting in Snelling

1:15 Body found along railroad track in Salida

1:18 Why California students need debt-free college

1:14 Sushi restaurant owner sorry for Facebook post about Hispanic diners

1:02 Two Merced homes damaged in fire

2:05 Helping salmon on Merced River

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish