Coca-Cola finds something gross in its cans at Northern Ireland plant

Police are investigating after workers at a Coca-Cola plant in Northern Ireland discovered suspected human waste in empty drink cans during production last week, they said Tuesday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland told the Belfast Telegraph they had been alerted to a report of contamination at the Hellenic Bottling Company in Knockmore Hill, Lisburn but that the investigation was “at an early stage.”
According to the Telegraph, workers first discovered the problem last week when the machines clogged up. The company halted production on the factory line to solve the problem, but workers then found some of the empty cans filled with what appeared to be human excrement, according to the Guardian.
Cans usually arrive at the plant without tops on so they can be filled with the iconic fizzy drink and then sealed, the Telegraph reported. A spokeswoman for the company told the Telegraph that it was aware of a contamination problem at its plant, but that “this is an isolated incident and does not affect any products currently on sale.”
“We are treating this matter extremely seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation in co-operation with the PSNI,” the spokeswoman said, according to the paper. “The problem was identified immediately through our robust quality procedures and all of the product from the affected batch was immediately impounded and will not be sold.”
In a statement, the Food Standards Agency said it was also aware of the contamination but that the investigation was the responsibility of the police.
