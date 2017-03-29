Judge clears wealthy man of sexual assault because he didn’t ‘enjoy it’

2:27 On the road again: Raiders' history includes plenty of highlights - and big moves Pause

1:08 Meet the newest muppet on Sesame Street, a resource for autism awareness

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

4:11 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

1:26 Atwater beats Escalon in ABC Tourney opener

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

2:51 Atwater's Reggie Ricks on the team's ABC Tourney win

2:36 Fresno State’s economic influence in the Valley