Sweet sound of student singing 'Hallelujah' echoes from an Italian wishing well

While traveling with her Collegiate Madrigals ensemble in Italy – a trip the singing group takes during odd-numbered years – Tiffany Ruan, 17, stopped at a wishing well in Spoleto to sing Leonard Cohen’s classic “Hallelujah.”
found a well in italy with a nice echo missing this trip already pic.twitter.com/tTkJeFo97k— Tiffany R (@tdayr18) March 28, 2017
Ruan, a junior at the school who also goes by Tiffany Day, posted a 48-second video clip on Twitter of her singing into the well on March 27.
As of Monday morning, the post had been re-tweeted more than 125,000 times and had received more than 300,000 likes.
“I looked over and saw my choir teacher with a group of students singing into (the well),” Ruan said through Twitter. “I thought it was really cool, so I went over to record a video.”
I'm overwhelmed guys what's happening. y'all are so sweet I promise I'll keep posting more singing videos !!!— Tiffany R (@tdayr18) March 29, 2017
