He ran up a $450 tab eating lobsters and octopus, then tried to run away into the sea

The meal was extravagant: a baby octopus, two lobsters, more than a dozen oyster shooters with vodka and several beers. But when it came time to pay for the equally extravagant bill at Main Beach's Omeros Bros Restaurant in Queensland, Australian man Terry Peck fled.
The 33-year-old aspiring rapper allegedly ran onto a nearby beach and sprinted into the ocean after being told the cost of the drinks and food came out to more than $450 in American dollars, the BBC reported. Two law enforcement officers then apprehended him with the help of a jetski.
Peck, who styles himself 2pec, was promptly arrested for theft and assaulting a police officer, though he claimed he was rushing away to help a friend who was about to give birth on the beach, the news outlet reported.
Peck was granted bail Monday, but even the magistrate who granted it was astonished by the charge, saying “Oh God! By himself?” when told about the total cost of the bill, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.
Lawyers argued in court that Peck was allegedly on parole from prison at the time of the alleged theft, but Peck’s lawyer Halley Robertson blamed the incident partially on Peck’s issues with alcohol, according to ABC.
Peck is forbidden from returning to the restaurant and the case is scheduled to be heard in May. But the would-be rapper told reporters after the hearing that the meal might not have been worth it after all, the Guardian reported.
The lobster mornays were “overcooked,” he said, according to ABC. “They should be apologizing to me for the shell ... [and] the overpriced food.”
