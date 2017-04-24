In a call with Trump, China’s leader urges restraint on volatile North Korea

1:51 March for Science at Yosemite National Park Pause

1:49 Pepper-sprayed inmates allege excessive force, and Sheriff's office faces several lawsuits

0:51 Arrest made in Merced homicide case

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

1:26 Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

1:50 Nandi Cain after being beaten by police officer: 'I can't sleep.'

0:51 Elections office working to verify signatures, sort ballots

1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos

0:45 2 arrested after police chase in Merced