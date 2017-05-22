Singer Ariana Grande performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in New York.
May 22, 2017 3:45 PM

Fatalities reported after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

By Brian Murphy

Several people have died and others have been injured after an explosion was reported at an Ariana Grande music concert at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

The Greater Manchester Police released a statement: “There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.”

It is unclear what caused the explosion or the injuries.

According to an announcement from the arena, captured on a Twitter video, there was no ongoing threat to concert-goers.

“Ladies and gentleman, please take your time. There’s no need to bunch up. There’s no problems here. Just take your time and exit the building. There’s no need to bunch up and run. Take your time, there’s no problems here. Thank you for coming and having a good time tonight. Everything is fine. Just take your time in exiting the building. Thank you very much. Walk slowly, there’s no need to run,” the announcement said.

Manchester Arena holds more than 20,000.

NBC News reported that Grande “is OK.” Grande is scheduled to perform in London on Thursday and Friday. Grande has had seven Billboard top-10 hits, including 2016’s “Side to Side” and 2014’s “Problem” featuring Iggy Azalea.

