Thousands of people trapped in conflict zone in Philippine city

MARAWI CITY, Philippines – More than 2,200 people are trapped in the conflict zone in a besieged southern Philippine city, fearing for their lives from threats of Islamist militants and military airstrikes, a local official confirmed Sunday.
Residents have been sending appeals for help via text message, but rescue teams have not been able to penetrate the districts where they are located in the city of Marawi, 497 miles south of Manila.
"The number is still continuing to rise," said Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesman for the local province of Lanao Del Sur. "They are asking for help to extract them or send relief goods."
"Some of them fear for their lives and properties because of the ongoing military operation," he added.
Adiong said local officials were seeking clearance from the military to send rescue teams to 25 districts where the trapped residents were located in houses or business establishments.
To those trapped, he said: "Just go to the safest area and wait ... Go to the safest areas of your houses, lock your doors, do not let anyone enter your homes and wait for us."
"We will come," he added, without saying when the rescue would take place.
President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in the southern region of Mindanao on Tuesday after the militants, who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terrorist movement, laid siege to Marawi.
Two days later, the military began to launch airstrikes in a bid to flush out the militants who raised the Islamic State flag in various parts of the city.
