At least 9 dead, more than 100 injured in Kabul tanker bombing

KABUL – At least nine people were killed after a massive car bombing in the city center of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday morning, officials said.
More than 100 others wounded in the incident were transferred to hospitals, Dr. Salim Rasuli, head of Kabul hospitals, told dpa adding that the number of dead may rise since many of those injured are in critical condition.
Najib Danish, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Interior, said little is left of the tanker – either a water or human waste taker – that was used for the bombing.
Thirty vehicles were also destroyed in the blast in Zanbaq Square around 8:30 a.m., Danish said.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.
Zanbaq Square is near many government buildings and foreign embassies including the presidential palace, the chief executive office, the German embassy and the Indian embassy among others.
"By God's grace, Indian Embassy staff are safe in the massive Kabul blast," Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter.
NATO's Resolute Support said they "are working to gain accountability for RS personnel" that may have been passing the area.
